DFW
Home > DFW

53 Year Old Man Found Dead In Red Bird Apartment

farlinave
Leave a comment
US-ATTACKS-NEW YORK-NEW JERSEY

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to Dallas News, a 53 year old man was found dead in his apartment in the Red Bird community of Dallas on Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation and police have no suspects in custody.

Get the full story here.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

25 photos Launch gallery

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

Continue reading 53 Year Old Man Found Dead In Red Bird Apartment

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

 

 

murder , redbird apartments , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton…
 25 mins ago
06.22.17
Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
Two Not Guilty Hold Outs Saved Bill Cosby…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Here’s Why Chris Brown Won’t Attend A Batterer…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 21 hours ago
06.21.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 22 hours ago
06.21.17
US-CRIME-SIMPSON-SENTENCING
O.J. Simpson Prepares for Upcoming Parole Hearing
 22 hours ago
06.21.17
Judge Allows Video Of Trey Songz Saying ‘F*ck…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
T.I. Will Star In New Fox Drama “Atlanta’s…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Announces Limited Edition Beats By Dre…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Bow Wow Is Giving Advice That No One…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Jay Z Changes His Name Again
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz drops “Sleep When U Die” Video
 2 days ago
06.20.17
photos