Exclusive: Will Smith Is ‘Not Available’ To Film ‘Bad Boys 4 Life’

We all got excited back in 2015 when we heard that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were going to reunite for a long-awaited third installment of their Bad Boys franchise titled Bad Boys 4 Life. However, after being pushed back numerous times, the movie has been pushed back once again.

Xilla Valentine sat down with the legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Bad Boys, for his latest mega hit Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and he dropped the news on us that Bad Boys 4 Life had to take a back seat while Will Smith films another Disney project.

Jerry told Xilla Valentine, “It’s a ways away, unfortunately. Will is doing another picture for Disney so he’s just not available.”

He said the current script is really funny, but it’s a scheduling issue. Will Smith is currently listed as playing Genie in a live remake of Aladdin for Disney.

