Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics Were Photoshopped

Kim Kardashian is calling foul play on some pics that surfaced of her in Mexico. The pictures, which caused major talk across the Internet, show Kim K. in a bikini with some cellulite. See below:
No,w Kim is reflecting on the photos and she argues many of the pics were Photoshopped. In a sit down with The View, she said, “I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them.” She continued, “I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus.”
Kanye’s bae said the photos motivated her to get back into the shape she wanted. You can watch a clip of her comments below.
Many folks on social media took Kardashian’s statements as bashing cellulite, instead of seeing it as common and natural.
Kim hasn’t necessarily been the poster girl for natural beauty. Many folks have accused her of Photoshopping her Instagram pics. Either way, more press for Kim.