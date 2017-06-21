Sam Lao Unleashes A Grenade On DFW

This is not a DRILL!! Up and coming artist and female emcee Sam Lao has released her latest music video entitled “Grenade”. The video was directed by Jeremy Biggers. They both have a reputation of being elite creatives in the Dallas music scene and you can see why. The video boasts 90s era themes almost reminiscent of Missy Elliot and even TLC. This definitely goes to the top of our list of Top Local Music Videos. Check it out below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: