Sam Lao Unleashes A Grenade On DFW

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
Raising the bar

Source: ovid media / Ovid Media

This is not a DRILL!! Up and coming artist and female emcee Sam Lao has released her latest music video entitled “Grenade”. The video was directed by Jeremy Biggers. They both have a reputation of being elite creatives in the Dallas music scene and you can see why. The video boasts 90s era themes almost reminiscent of Missy Elliot and even TLC. This definitely goes to the top of our list of Top Local Music Videos. Check it out below!

