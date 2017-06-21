National News
Home > National News

Dashcam Video From Philando Castile’s Murder Revealed [Explicit]

farlinave
Leave a comment
Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Just released was the police dashcam video of what turned from a traffic stop into a murder scene. Audio from the video reveals that Philando Castile complied with the officer’s request to produce license and registration. Things went south after he mentioned that he had a gun that he we was licensed to carry.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Below is the very disturbing video.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This footage has just been released following the not guilty verdict of the Minnesota officer Jeronimo Yanez. Philando’s mom spoke after the verdict expressing her disbelief in the justice system and how all Black’s in America will continue to be targeted and murdered by the police–with no consequences.

Source: Fox 5 DC News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

25 photos Launch gallery

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

Continue reading Dashcam Video From Philando Castile’s Murder Revealed [Explicit]

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

murder , Philando Castile , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Allows Video Of Trey Songz Saying ‘F*ck…
 3 hours ago
06.21.17
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
T.I. Will Star In New Fox Drama “Atlanta’s…
 5 hours ago
06.21.17
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Announces Limited Edition Beats By Dre…
 6 hours ago
06.21.17
Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42
 22 hours ago
06.20.17
Bow Wow Is Giving Advice That No One…
 23 hours ago
06.20.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Jay Z Changes His Name Again
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz drops “Sleep When U Die” Video
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Mahershala Ali Talks Racial Profiling, Patriotism And Being…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
NYLON Midnight Garden Party
Listen to Chris Brown and Ray J’s ‘Burn…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos
 2 days ago
06.19.17
Nicki Minaj Won’t Attend The BET Awards —Twitter…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction
 2 days ago
06.19.17
Tupac
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 2 days ago
06.19.17
photos