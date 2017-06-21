Dashcam Video From Philando Castile’s Murder Revealed [Explicit]

Just released was the police dashcam video of what turned from a traffic stop into a murder scene. Audio from the video reveals that Philando Castile complied with the officer’s request to produce license and registration. Things went south after he mentioned that he had a gun that he we was licensed to carry.

Below is the very disturbing video.

This footage has just been released following the not guilty verdict of the Minnesota officer Jeronimo Yanez. Philando’s mom spoke after the verdict expressing her disbelief in the justice system and how all Black’s in America will continue to be targeted and murdered by the police–with no consequences.

Source: Fox 5 DC News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)