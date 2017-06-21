T.I. Will Star In New Fox Drama “Atlanta’s Most Wanted”

T.I. will be the star of the new series “Atlanta’s Most Wanted”, a new series from 20th Century Fox and Jerry Bruckheimer’s production company. Tip will play Marcus Armstrong, a guy born into a family with criminal ties who is recruited to be part of a special law enforcement unit that’s trying to crack down on the rise of criminals in the city.

Atlanta’s Most Wanted will further allow T.I. to beef up a film and TV portfolio that already includes the soon-to-air Kevin Hart team-upThe Studio at Showtime, his VH1 docuseries Family Hustle and two films that begin filming this summer: The Trap, a feature comedy also starring Mike Epps and Marvel’s Ant-Man sequel, where he will reprise his role from the first film.