Jay Z Changes His Name Again

Jigga, who?

Jay-Z

If you thought Sean Combs was the king of name swapping, think again. Another Shawn, Mr. Carter to be exact, is pulling another switch-up for his well known rap name. According to Entertainment Weekly, we’re happy to announce Jay Z is now JAY-Z. The hyphen has returned. 

That’s right. It’s all about the details for Mr. Carter. When the acclaimed rapper first came out, it was Jay-Z. But after his thirteenth studio album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, he felt the hyphen was no longer necessary and he became Jay Z.

Now, as his much anticipated project 4:44 approaches, Jigga is turnt up for the hyphen again and according to EW, the all caps spelling matters as well. So change your playlist titles, rewrite those record collection tabs, and update your contact list (if you’re so blessed to know the Carters), cause JAY-Z is here!

 

Jay Z Changes His Name Again

