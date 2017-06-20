Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations

It took Twitter to make Mrs. West a little more concious.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir last week when she posted a promo photo for her new KKW beauty line. The reality TV star appeared much darker than her usual complexion and many people accused her of blackface.

,Now Mrs. West is speaking out on the controversy. In a New York Times interview she said, “I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off.” She continued, “But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

Kim K. then said she had “the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did.” She insisted her team is making the necessary changes to the photo and other images apart of the collection. “We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.”

The Kardashian family has a history of cultural appropriation that can’t be ignored. It might take more than an apology for Mrs. West to understand the full weight of her moves. Until then, I guess we’ll watch out for those newly updated photos.

