Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls

Michelle Obama continued a White House tradition by inviting her girls out for a day of exercise.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The former first lady knows that you can’t take care of others if you neglect yourself, so she’s keeping up with her fitness routine. And she’s got the arms to prove it!

Michelle posted shots of her girls’ bootcamp–which is a holdover from her days in Washington, D.C.–reminding her followers to take some time for themselves. And even though she’s in phenomenal shape, she emphasized the importance of going at your own pace.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“When I was at the White House, I often hosted boot camp weekends for my close girlfriends,” Michelle wrote in a post on Instagra, endorsing the notion of self-care. “It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our boot camp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. ”

She stated in conclusion, “I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”

Michelle Obama Advocates For More Women And POC To Be Involved In The Tech Industry

La Bella Vita: Michelle Obama Looks Flawless In Italy

Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump Over School Lunches: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’