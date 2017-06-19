Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Won’t Attend The BET Awards —Twitter Responds

Is it because of Remy?

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Nicki Minaj won’t be attending the BET Awards this year. She made this very clear on Instagram this week when she posted a promo pic for the NBA Awards, see below:

The NBA Awards will air on June 26 and will be hosted by Nicki’s Young Money fam, Drake. Ironically, the show will air just one day after the BET Awards. Nicki is nominated for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” along with Young M.A, Missy Elliott, Cardi B, and Remy Ma — Nicki’s number one enemy. Cardi B and Young M.A aren’t necessarily buddy-buddy with Nicki either, considering they appeared on stage with Remy Ma at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam. Could Nicki be scared of a little competition?

Of course Twitter users gave their thoughts, saying she is afraid of Remy:

Others folks gave their full support for Nicki, saying without her, the awards show isn’t worth watching.

Will you be tuning in June 25 for one of the Blackest award shows on TV or will you be saving your commentary for the NBA Awards? Let us know in the comments below.



