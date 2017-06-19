News & Gossip
Nipsey Hussle Opens World’s First Smart Store & Drops Documentary

West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle launches world’s first smart store for his clothing shop ‘The Marathon.’

Nipsey also drops a documentary that takes fans to where he got his start.

