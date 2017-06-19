2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos

There’s plenty to go through on 2 Chainz new album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ he gave us on Friday, and he’s wasting no time going to work to give us a visual accompaniment for the project. Chainz just released a video for his “Blue Cheese” with Migos you’ll find on the project. Check it out below!
