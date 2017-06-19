Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

There’s plenty to go through on 2 Chainz new album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ he gave us on Friday, and he’s wasting no time going to work to give us a visual accompaniment for the project. Chainz just released a video for his “Blue Cheese” with Migos you’ll find on the project. Check it out below!

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos
 16 mins ago
06.19.17
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction
 5 hours ago
06.19.17
Tupac
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 7 hours ago
06.19.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 8 hours ago
06.19.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Dram at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
T. Grizzley at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Joe Gifted at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
photos