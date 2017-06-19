National News
Home > Uncategorized

Man Arrested And Charged With Heinous Murder Of Muslim Teen

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Rest In Peace angel ❤ #nabrahassanen

A post shared by Tiana Chhan (@chhangeable) on

Darwin Martinez Torres has been arrested and charged with the murder of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen. The 22-year-old Virgina man reportedly attacked the young Muslim teen, who was walking with a group of friends outside the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center on Sunday before Hassanen’s body was later found in a Sterling area pond.

Torres reportedly approached the teens wielding a bat. The teens scattered when he began attacking Hassanen. All but Hassanen regrouped at the Mosque, where police were called.

The Loudoun and Fairfax police began an intense search for Hassanen when they discovered Torres “driving suspiciously” in the area, TheHuffingtonPost reports.

“I can’t think of a worse instance to occur than the loss of a 17-year-old on Father’s Day, as the father of a 17-year-old myself,” Loudoun County Sheriff Michael L. Chapman said.

“We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event,” Rizwan Jaka, chairman of ADAMS, said in a statement. “It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth.”

The Fairfax police posted an update on Twitter, writing, “We are NOT investigating this murder as a hate crime.”

Hassanen’s brutal murder comes on the heels of a London incident when a van hit two pedestrians leaving a Mosque.

RELATED STORIES:

‘We’ve Found Our Monster’: Arrest Made In Murder Of 12-Year-Old Florida Girl Whose Body Was Found In Creek

Muslim Woman Viciously Beaten In Hate Crime

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Man Arrested And Charged With Heinous Murder Of Muslim Teen

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Drops “Blue Cheese” Video Featuring Migos
 17 mins ago
06.19.17
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction
 5 hours ago
06.19.17
Tupac
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 7 hours ago
06.19.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 8 hours ago
06.19.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Dram at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
T. Grizzley at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Joe Gifted at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
photos