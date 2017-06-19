Rickey Smiley Jams Out To Gucci Mane’s Performance At Birthday Bash 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the weekend, things were all the way turned up at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2017. This year’s annual event featured performances from Nicki Minaj, Migos, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Gucci Mane, and many, many more.

Of course, our very own Rickey Smiley was in the building partaking in the festivities! In this clip from the evening, you can catch him getting down onstage during Gucci Mane’s explosive performance. Check out this exclusive video to see Rickey’s moves in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

