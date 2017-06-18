Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Discuss Why They Had Beef On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Everyone knows that Gary With Da Tea and Juicy are partners in crime; two peas in a pod! So it was surprising to Rickey Smiley when they started beefing on “Rickey Smiley For Real.” They both explain their respective sides of the story, and why, for a moment, they had to work through a rough patch.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, everyone talks about their favorite outtakes that they would love to see aired on the show! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy Loses It During Game Night On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cusses Rickey Smiley Out On His Boat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Ruins Black Tony’s Excitement When He Comes To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Discuss Why They Had Beef On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Dram at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
T. Grizzley at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Joe Gifted at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Terius Gray AKA Juvenile Booking Photo
Trending
Rapper Juvenile In Jail Over $150,000 In Unpaid…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five
Watch Lil Yachty Spit Bars About The Simpsons
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic…
 3 days ago
06.16.17
Judge Finally Rules On Karrueche Tran’s Case Against…
 3 days ago
06.16.17
photos