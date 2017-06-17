Get A Free HIV Test At The Afiya Center For “National HIV Testing Day” On June 27th!!

Do you know your status?

If not, join us at the Afiya Center on June 27th for National Free HIV Testing Day on June 27th from 11am-4pm at 3217 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. in Dallas. There will be free HIV and STD education and testing. Plus, when you get tested you’ll receive some free food. Enjoy live entertainment and give-a-ways. So bring a friend and learn your status!

