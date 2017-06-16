Entertainment News
Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic Twitter Rant

Check out the shocking tweets.

The highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, hits theaters on Friday and fans are super excited — but unfortunately, that’s not the case for everyone.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, whose relationship with the legendary rapper dates back to childhood (and is a main topic in the film), is not pleased about the way their friendship was depicted in the film.

She took to Twitter to point out some of the false storylines from the movie, including the fact that he read her the infamous poem “4 Jada,” which we all assumed to be true.

Mrs. Smith kicked off the rant, tweeting:

However, the veteran actress doesn’t blame Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr., who portray her and Pac in the film:

She ended the subtle rant with a birthday wish to the hip hop legend:

All Eyez On Me hits theaters on June 16. Will you be watching?

 

