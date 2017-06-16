Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Judge Finally Rules On Karrueche Tran’s Case Against Chris Brown

She's been fighting for a restraining order.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Michael Costello - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


Karrueche Tran‘s wish has finally come true.

A judge has granted the model/actress, a five-year restraining order against her ex Chris Brown. TMZ reports that Kae took the stand on Thursday in her restraining order case against Chris, telling a judge that after she broke up with the singer, he demanded diamond rings he bought for her to be returned — but when she refused, Karrueche says Brown became aggressive.

She went on to describe in detail some text messages between herself and Chris post-breakup, in which he would say things like “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.”

Kae claims he also texted her more violent threats like, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games” as well as “B***h I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.” She says he also once wrote “Imma kill blood” under a photo of her and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kae also told prosecutor that Brown had beaten her before. She insists she fears for her safety and needs permanent protection, and the judge agree. Karrueche was granted the restraining order against Breezy, which is set to stay in place for the next five years.

Brown wasn’t allowed to attend or listen on the phone, so this is news to him. After a tumultuous on-and-off-again relationship, he and Tran officially split in late 2014. She is now reportedly dating Quavo of Migos.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Judge Finally Rules On Karrueche Tran’s Case Against Chris Brown

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Finally Rules On Karrueche Tran’s Case Against…
 2 hours ago
06.16.17
WATCH: Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z Into The…
 2 hours ago
06.16.17
Jail Cell
Dallas Rapper Mo3 Arrested In Connection With Alleged…
 18 hours ago
06.16.17
NBA All-Star Game 2015
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 20 hours ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
IMAJ ARTIST
Dallas Singer Imaj Talks With Labels In NY
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Can You Name That Black TV Dad? [QUIZ]
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Iggy Azalea Performs On NBC's 'Today'
Iggy Azalea “Switch” on ‘The Late Show’
 1 day ago
06.15.17
50 Cent on ‘Power,’ Nas And Jay Z
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Just Landed The Role Of…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OREGON
Young Thug Shares Ritualistic ‘Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017
Steve Harvey Makes A Tasteless Joke About The…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
We Day California
Lil Wayne & Big Sean To Perform at…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Tupac
Demetrius Shipp Jr. Talks Tupac Role In “All…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
PNB Rock
Meet the 2017 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class
 3 days ago
06.13.17
photos