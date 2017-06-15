Entertainment News
50 Cent on ‘Power,’ Nas And Jay Z

It's sure to stir up controversy for hip hop lovers.

97.9 The Beat Staff
50 Cent is promoting the latest season of Power, but there is no way the rapper can avoid discussing music. In the interview above, 50 talked the power of the debut album. For example, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which was a cultural-shifting album. In addition, he used Nas as an example as someone being ahead of his time with his debut. However, due to the hype for Get Rich, 50 explained, “My fan base would look at you like you was nuts if you said Nas was even comparably close to me.” I guess it’s a generational thing?

You can watch 50 explain himself more in the video and be sure to watch the latest season of Power on Starz.

Continue reading 50 Cent on 'Power,' Nas And Jay Z

photos