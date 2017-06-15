Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars 3

Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars 3

Plus, Kerry Washington opens up about how she holds onto her privacy.

Bella Ramalho
Get your kids ready for a weekend at the movies because if you’re on parent duty since this is father’s day weekend then you might want to take your kids to go see Cars 3.

On this week’s Extra Butter w/ Xilla Valentine we get to meet the voices behind two new cars in Cars 3 as well get to see some new clips of the movie that your kids want to see. Cruz Ramirez, a trainer with big dreams and the rookie on the block Armie Hammer who has it out for Lightning McQueen.

So watch this week’s Extra Butter and be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Kerry Washington who keeps it all the way real with us about her rise to fame and why she holds on to her privacy in a world of sharing.

Cars 3 in theaters Friday.

