Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of Jay Z Headed To Visit Beyoncé In The Hospital?

The streets are talking.

97.9 The Beat Staff
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Rumors have been swirling all week that Beyoncé checked herself into an LA based hospital under an alias to stay off the radar while she’s giving birth.

Although no one can confirm, a slew of black SUVs left the family home on Thursday with Jay Z in tow, leading many to believe that he’s on the way to meet his wife who is rumored to be in labor. Celebrity hair guru Chuck Amos added more fuel to the rumor mill after posting a photo of himself and Bey on Instagram, with the caption, “Hang in there, Mama!”

Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!!

A post shared by Chuck Amos, Hair Legend (@chuckielovehair) on

The news comes the same day that Jay Z becomes the first rapper ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. This is turning out to be the summer of Hov.

Beyonce , jay-z

photos