Dallas Rapper Mo3 Arrested In Connection With Alleged Fatal Nightclub Shooting

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
According to VLADTV:

Rising Dallas rapper Mo3 was arrested in connection with a recent nightclub shooting. While details surrounding the situation are scarce, the news was confirmed Mo3’s manager.

Mo3 Badazz is a Dallas rapper who has enjoyed success on Instagram and YouTube. The rising rapper has built tremendous buzz, as fans have locked in with his music. Recently, he was rewarded for the buzz he has been building.

Mo3 Badazz made a major announcement back in March of 2017 according to Hip Hop Vibe. Apparently, he’s had a deal on the table, for some time. He is the newest artist signed to Epic Records, making him label-mates with DJ Khaled, Kent Jones, Diddy, French Montana, Future, and many others.

Mo3 Badazz was even featured in The Dallas Observer. Check out a short documentary on Mo3 Badazz by Stream Music TV below:

 

 

