High Speed Chase Ends After Crash By DFW Airport

Early this morning, an Audi was in a high speed chase that ultimately ended after three suspects crashed near DFW Airport and tried to escape on foot, which didn’t go as planned. All three people were arrested.
No information reported that anyone was injured during the pursuit–which is a good thing.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: NBC DFW
