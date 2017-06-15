Dallas Singer Imaj Talks With Labels In NY

Local R&B hit man Imaj has been grinding hard and it’s about to pay off in what may mean a major record deal pretty soon. A few days ago, Imaj and his crew went to NYC and rubbed elbows with some of the music industry’s elite (DJ Clue, DJ Self, and Harve Pierre to name a few). Both 300 Entertainment, Atlantic Records, and Power 105.1 seemed to be impressed with his work ethic, brand, and overall talent (as he can write, sing, and produce).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Rumor has it he will be signing to one of those labels mentioned pretty soon. In the mean time DFW, continue to support Imaj’s record on Apple Music and other digital retailers. You can also follow Imaj (@realimaj) on Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date on his journey.

Pictured from Left to Right: Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord (Grammy Nominated Producer), Paco (former manager of DSR & Paul Wall), Harvey Pierre (President of Bad Boy Records), Coach (Grammy Award Executive and Imaj’s Manager), Spank (Owner of RSVP Management), and Imaj (Singer, Songwriter, Producer).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out Imaj’s 2017 song ‘Something Real‘ that’s still building up buzz across the nation.

–

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)