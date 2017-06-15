Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dallas Singer Imaj Talks With Labels In NY

farlinave
Leave a comment

Imaj

Local R&B hit man Imaj has been grinding hard and it’s about to pay off in what may mean a major record deal pretty soon. A few days ago, Imaj and his crew went to NYC and rubbed elbows with some of the music industry’s elite (DJ Clue, DJ Self, and Harve Pierre to name a few). Both 300 Entertainment, Atlantic Records, and Power 105.1 seemed to be impressed with his work ethic, brand, and overall talent (as he can write, sing, and produce).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Rumor has it he will be signing to one of those labels mentioned pretty soon. In the mean time DFW, continue to support Imaj’s record on Apple Music and other digital retailers. You can also follow Imaj (@realimaj) on Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date on his journey.

Pictured from Left to Right: Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord (Grammy Nominated Producer), Paco (former manager of DSR & Paul Wall), Harvey Pierre (President of Bad Boy Records), Coach (Grammy Award Executive and Imaj’s Manager), Spank (Owner of RSVP Management), and Imaj (Singer, Songwriter, Producer).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out Imaj’s 2017 song ‘Something Real‘ that’s still building up buzz across the nation.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

7 photos Launch gallery

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

Continue reading Dallas Singer Imaj Talks With Labels In NY

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

 

300 entertainment , @imaj , atlantic records , slikk

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
IMAJ ARTIST
Dallas Singer Imaj Talks With Labels In NY
 1 hour ago
06.15.17
Can You Name That Black TV Dad? [QUIZ]
 5 hours ago
06.15.17
Iggy Azalea Performs On NBC's 'Today'
Iggy Azalea “Switch” on ‘The Late Show’
 6 hours ago
06.15.17
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OREGON
Young Thug Shares Ritualistic ‘Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger…
 24 hours ago
06.14.17
Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017
Steve Harvey Makes A Tasteless Joke About The…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
We Day California
Lil Wayne & Big Sean To Perform at…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Tupac
Demetrius Shipp Jr. Talks Tupac Role In “All…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
PNB Rock
Meet the 2017 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 2 days ago
06.13.17
‘It Comes At Night’ Cast Talks Real-Life Fears
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
DJ Khaled & Asahd on ‘Live with Kelly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Ice Cube and son O'Shea Jackson Jr. at 'Straight Outta Comton' premiere
Ice Cube makes Hollywood Walk Of Fame!
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
photos