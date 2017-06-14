DFW
The Beef Couldn’t Wait? Shootout At Walmart In Dallas Leaves 1 Dead

farlinave
This story is still developing, but from what we know, there was a shootout in Dallas yesterday at the Walmart located at 4122 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy near Midway.

1 man dead. Another man injured. Reportedly, there were two shooters who are still on the loose.

Source: Dallas News

photos