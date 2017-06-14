The Beef Couldn’t Wait? Shootout At Walmart In Dallas Leaves 1 Dead

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
This story is still developing, but from what we know, there was a shootout in Dallas yesterday at the Walmart located at 4122 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy near Midway.
1 man dead. Another man injured. Reportedly, there were two shooters who are still on the loose.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Dallas News
