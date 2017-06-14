Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse Colorism Claims

Tinashe believes that her career isn’t as successful as she would like it—apparently part of the blame is because of Black folks.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, she stated that she believes that Black women fans feel forced to like only one Black female artist at a time.

“Recently, my cousin was with a friend of a friend, who was in high school, and she was like: ‘I’m a fan of Kehlani,’ but in a way that was like, ‘So I can’t be a fan of Tinashe, too.’ Then my friend posed the question, ‘Why not be a fan of both?’ It’s kind of like sport; people feel like they have to pick a side.”

She added: “There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a Black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.”

(Uh…there’s also Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Solange, SZA and countless others. We’re fully capable of multitasking our fanhood.)

Later on, she discussed feeling disconnected from other African-Americans when she was child and even now because she is half Zimbabwean and Danish.

“There’s colorism involved in the Black community, which is very apparent. It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the Black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a Black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes.”

She shrugged. “I am what I am.”

(Does someone want to explain to her that what she has described isn’t really colorism?)

Now, granted she didn’t say per se that her albums weren’t selling because of her lighter skin, but Black Twitter connected their own dots and they weren’t having any of it:

I really think Tinashe is talented and there is a struggle for Black girls in music, but this interview ain't it and is totally unhelpful. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 13, 2017

But Tinashe, baby, you can't be light skinned AND mediocre at the same time anymore and expect fame. Blame that on your career, not us. — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) June 13, 2017

Tinashe JUST came on the music scene like 2 or 3 years ago. Like girl, you gone have to WORK to get at least half where bey is. pic.twitter.com/QQ5Hkba7qo — Sza Kyd (@SzaKyd) June 13, 2017

Every Black person born in the 70s will fight you over Mariah Carey slander. Tinashe is drunk. — ASIA (@AsiaChloeBrown) June 13, 2017

Tinashe has good music but not good enough for her to be where Beyonce and Rihanna are, it has nothing to do with her being mixed honestly. — Destiny 🍫 (@desssssyy_) June 12, 2017

Colorism isn't why Tinashe's career isn't popping like Beyoncé or Rihanna's. She's light skin just like them. I don't get it. — Ᏸecca🥀 (@MJStarLover) June 12, 2017

Dear Tinashe why is it up to the black community to make you relevant? 🤔 — Ofonime (@Ofyjlove) June 14, 2017

Tinashe played the 'Tragic Mulatto' card. I hate when light skins complain about being light skin. Colorismworks in your favor sis. — I Have 2 Degrees 🔥 (@jaesofamous) June 13, 2017

I'm just tired of Black artists doing this "crabs in a barrel" nonsense cause they feel entitled to superstardom. — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) June 13, 2017

Tinashe not getting sympathy. being light skinned is an advantage in entertainment. Don't blame the black community, blame your management — Hak33m 🇳🇬 (@PrinceHAK33M) June 13, 2017

On Tuesday, Tinashe defended herself on Twitter: “I was not talking about colorism in the industry,” she wrote. This is taken out of context.”

I was not talking about colorism in the industry. This is taken out of context. — TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 13, 2017

why don't we ask @Tinashe ? Shall we? Are you saying that colorism is preventing you from being successful in your craft? — Notorious F.U.P.A.™ (@LA_FUPACABRA) June 13, 2017

BEAUTIES: Did Twitter get it wrong or is Tinashe making excuses?

