Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On Her Privilege

A dinner party gets political.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

'The Knick' New York Special Screening

Source: Mychal Watts / Getty


Katy Perry‘s four-day long livestream still has people talking. As a way to promote her new album Witness, Perry moved into a Big Brother-style house and had cameras follow her life — it included therapy sessions, cooking sessions with a celebrity chef, and a dinner party with some well known faces for a political discussion. Folks invited to the party included political commentator Van Jones, comedian Margaret Cho, actress Amanda Seales and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

One of the highlights was when Seales called Jenner out on her privilege. “It’s an insult to me that you are not listening to what I’m saying,” Seales said. “The reason I am so passionate is that I have had a different experience in this country than you. Because as a Black woman, the government is so much in my life.”

“If this is a conversation about having conversations, then we have to be listening to each other,” Seales continued. “The government literally said that Black men couldn’t even be in the house, or else women could not get welfare, and that’s a big reason why there’s such a chasm between Black women and Black men in this generation,” she added.

Seales went on to say that the U.S. has been here for Jenner in a way that it hasn’t been for her as a Black woman. At the same time, she acknowledged that as a trans person, the country definitely hasn’t been here for Jenner into maybe recently. You can watch some of the conversation below.

Jenner continues to side with Republicans even after their long continued history of not supported trans people. It’ll take more than a “dinner talk” for folks in privilege to actually support systematic change for oppressed people.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On Her Privilege

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
PNB Rock
Meet the 2017 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class
 8 hours ago
06.13.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 10 hours ago
06.13.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
‘It Comes At Night’ Cast Talks Real-Life Fears
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 15 hours ago
06.13.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
DJ Khaled & Asahd on ‘Live with Kelly…
 17 hours ago
06.13.17
Ice Cube and son O'Shea Jackson Jr. at 'Straight Outta Comton' premiere
Ice Cube makes Hollywood Walk Of Fame!
 18 hours ago
06.13.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC
Kodak Black Tired Of Gold Teeth?! Get’s Them…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Time 100
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
photos