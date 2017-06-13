Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching Tattoos

You might need a microscope.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub Second Anniversary Celebration With Travis Scott

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty


It appears Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reached the “matching tats” phase in their relationship. On Monday, the two posted pics of themselves inked up on their respective Snapchat accounts. Now, both are complete with a tiny butterfly tattoo — Jenner has one on the back of her right leg ,just above her ankle, while Scott has his in the same spot on his left leg.

Did #TravisScott and #KylieJenner get matching tattoos? 👀 #BaeWatch

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The tattoos are possibly a nod to Scott’s new track “Butterfly Effect.” Many fans have guessed that the song might be about Jenner and after it was released, Scott posted an Instagram photo of her leaving a private plane with the caption, “Butterfly Effect.”

Scott raps on the track, “Heatin’ up, baby, I’m just heatin’ up / Need ya love, not a need, it is a must/ Feelin’ stuck, you know how to keep me up / Icy love, icy like a hockey puck.”

Jenner and Scott were first spotted booed up at Coachella in April. A source told Us Weekly back in May, “Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal.”

Matching tats? Let’s hope it is “the real deal.”

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching Tattoos

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
PNB Rock
Meet the 2017 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class
 8 hours ago
06.13.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 10 hours ago
06.13.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
‘It Comes At Night’ Cast Talks Real-Life Fears
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 11 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 15 hours ago
06.13.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
DJ Khaled & Asahd on ‘Live with Kelly…
 17 hours ago
06.13.17
Ice Cube and son O'Shea Jackson Jr. at 'Straight Outta Comton' premiere
Ice Cube makes Hollywood Walk Of Fame!
 18 hours ago
06.13.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC
Kodak Black Tired Of Gold Teeth?! Get’s Them…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Time 100
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
photos