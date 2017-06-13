‘It Comes At Night’ Cast Talks Real-Life Fears

Your browser does not support iframes.

How far would you go to protect your family? Would you take any risks?

These are the questions Paul (Joel Egerton ) must face when a highly contagious disease ravages the outside world. Secure within a desolate home, a man is put to the ultimate test when a desperate family arrives seeking refuge. Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust take over.

We had the opportunity to speak with Egerton, Carmen Ejogo and Kelvin Harrison Jr. about their real-life fears and more. Tune in above and check out It Comes At Night, in theaters everywhere now.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: