Tattoo’d For Life: Teen Gets Tortured For Stealing Bike

This is almost one of the craziest stories I’ve heard in 2017.

In Brazil, a teen was caught stealing a bike and his consequence to some, was that of torture.

2 guys held the teen against his will and tattoo’d the words ‘Eu sou ladrão e vacilão’ across his forehead,’ which means ‘I am a thief and a loser.’

What do ya’ll think DFW? Did this 17 year old deserve this for stealing? Or did the 2 men who caught him go too far?

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Fox 13 News