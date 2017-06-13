Tattoo’d For Life: Teen Gets Tortured For Stealing Bike

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
This is almost one of the craziest stories I’ve heard in 2017.
In Brazil, a teen was caught stealing a bike and his consequence to some, was that of torture.
2 guys held the teen against his will and tattoo’d the words ‘Eu sou ladrão e vacilão’ across his forehead,’ which means ‘I am a thief and a loser.’
What do ya’ll think DFW? Did this 17 year old deserve this for stealing? Or did the 2 men who caught him go too far?
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Fox 13 News
20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories
6 photos Launch gallery
20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories
1. James Craig Anderson1 of 6
2. Deiondre Porter2 of 6
3. DeAndre Johnson3 of 6
4. Brent Randall4 of 6
5. Charnesia Corley5 of 6
6. Latandra Ellington6 of 6
comments – Add Yours