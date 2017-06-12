Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially Profiled Him…Twitter Reacts

The singer didn't pull the best moves to fight bigotry.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


Tory Lanez says he was discriminated against at a high end Canadian boutique called Holt Renfrew. You would think such an experience would make the singer want to leave the store. Instead, Lanez decided to make a different statement — he dropped $35,000 purchasing items from the store.

Lanez recorded a video of himself yelling at the employee who allegedly discriminated against him. He captioned the clip, “35,00 in HOLT RENFREW … cuz this n*gga tried to play me like I was broke.” He further gives fans a view of all the bags he left with, supposedly filled with Gucci and Louis Vuitton gear. You can watch the clip below.

Eventually, Lanez defended his spending in the store saying, “It’s not the fact that we spent $35K in there, we were already going there to do that. It’s the fact that HE didn’t get the percentage.”

 

The Internet was not here for Lanez’s excuse. Per usual, Twitter came through with the drags and hilarious tweets.

This might be a good time to have a nice sit down with Lanez. Apparently, he needs guidance on how to really stick it to the man.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially Profiled Him…Twitter Reacts

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC
Kodak Black Tired Of Gold Teeth?! Get’s Them…
 5 hours ago
06.12.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 5 hours ago
06.12.17
Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially…
 6 hours ago
06.12.17
Time 100
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 8 hours ago
06.12.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 9 hours ago
06.12.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 9 hours ago
06.12.17
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist…
 13 hours ago
06.12.17
Snoop Dogg's Puff Puff Pass Tour - Oakland, CA
New Video: Bone Thugs ft. Tank “If Heaven…
 15 hours ago
06.12.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 2 days ago
06.11.17
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12
2 Chainz, Lebron James & Draymond Green “The…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
TIDAL X: 1015
Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
photos