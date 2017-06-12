Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially Profiled Him…Twitter Reacts

Tory Lanez says he was discriminated against at a high end Canadian boutique called Holt Renfrew. You would think such an experience would make the singer want to leave the store. Instead, Lanez decided to make a different statement — he dropped $35,000 purchasing items from the store.
Lanez recorded a video of himself yelling at the employee who allegedly discriminated against him. He captioned the clip, “35,00 in HOLT RENFREW … cuz this n*gga tried to play me like I was broke.” He further gives fans a view of all the bags he left with, supposedly filled with Gucci and Louis Vuitton gear. You can watch the clip below.
Eventually, Lanez defended his spending in the store saying, “It’s not the fact that we spent $35K in there, we were already going there to do that. It’s the fact that HE didn’t get the percentage.”
The Internet was not here for Lanez’s excuse. Per usual, Twitter came through with the drags and hilarious tweets.
This might be a good time to have a nice sit down with Lanez. Apparently, he needs guidance on how to really stick it to the man.