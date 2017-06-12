Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly Killed In Atlanta

Rest in peace.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

A spot lit microphone stand

Source: Caspar Benson / Getty


Unfortunately, a much respected figure in hip hop recently passed away. Former Zulu Nation Minister of Information Grandmaster T.C. Izlam (real name Tony Bell) was killed in Atlanta, according to NYC hip hop promoter Van Silk and DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell. News of T.C. Izlam’s death was told to Silk during one of his usual Facebook Live video posts. Rockwell called him in the middle of the recording and he could be heard saying, “They killed T.C. Izlam, man…they got him. They killed my man.”


T.C. Izlam coined the “Hip-Step” subset of hip hop and he was considered a “little brother” to many pioneers within the culture. HipHopDX spoke to some of these figures on a conference call. It included Kurtis Blow, Grand Mixer DXT, Kool Kyle and Kevie Kev. DJ Kool Red Alert was also on the call, but was too shocked to make a cohesive statement. A reoccurring sentiment was T.C. Izlam’s ability to share knowledge and be a dope M.C.

“T.C. was and is one of the youngsters that came up among us that was a teacher,” DXT said. “He was a well-educated young man and his ambitions to lead and teach were profound. We don’t know what the circumstances are and were, but we know our brother is gonna be missed by the community.”

Kurtis Blow, who made the Tricka Technology album with T.C. Izlam, DJ Krafty Kuts, and A. Skillz, had some words for his lost friend: “We spent a lot of time together on tour. To see him on stage, he shocked and surprised me as a real legitimate force. He wasn’t just an MC. This guy was really good. He was masterful and incredible.” Blow continued, “He made me love hip hop. I knew there were other people who loved it as much as I did and do. He was one of them.”

You can check out T.C Izlam featured on the track “Tricka Technology” below.


 

R.I.P Grandmaster T.C. Izlam

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly Killed In Atlanta

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC
Kodak Black Tired Of Gold Teeth?! Get’s Them…
 5 hours ago
06.12.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 5 hours ago
06.12.17
Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially…
 6 hours ago
06.12.17
Time 100
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 8 hours ago
06.12.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 9 hours ago
06.12.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 9 hours ago
06.12.17
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist…
 13 hours ago
06.12.17
Snoop Dogg's Puff Puff Pass Tour - Oakland, CA
New Video: Bone Thugs ft. Tank “If Heaven…
 15 hours ago
06.12.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 2 days ago
06.11.17
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12
2 Chainz, Lebron James & Draymond Green “The…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
TIDAL X: 1015
Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
photos