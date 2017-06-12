Entertainment News
Kodak Black Tired Of Gold Teeth?! Get's Them Removed LIVE [Video]

farlinave
Kodak Black, who just got released from prison earlier this month, is trying to clean up his image.

The rapper Instagram LIVE’d his dental procedure in which he got his gold teeth removed. Never seen this coming.

But good for him. He’s a free man again.

Hopefully he can stay out of trouble…

Kodak Black

