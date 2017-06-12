Photos
Home > Photos

Twitter Reacts To Katy Perry Talking Cultural Appropriation With DeRay McKesson

Some people aren't buying it.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Katy Perry is supposedly working through her cultural appropriation issues with the help of activist DeRay McKesson.

That’s right, Perry sat down with McKesson on his podcast Pod Save the People to talk about her history of snatching looks and watering down culture. If you need a refresher, you can check out her rap sheet here.

Yup, she might  be able to see the light thanks to a discussion with a willing and able Black person. Perry acknowledged that she’s made “several mistakes” when it comes to taking on another race’s culture. She brought up how a friend had to tell her about her hairstyle in the “This Is How We Do” video — a video where Perry was sporting corn rows and baby hair. According to Perry, her friend told her about “the power in Black women’s hair, and how beautiful it is, and the struggle.” Perry continued, “I listened and I heard and I didn’t know. And I won’t ever understand some of those things because of who I am. I will never understand. But I can educate myself.”

Perry then talked about her American Music Awards performance where she dressed up as a geisha. She acknowledged the performance was “wrong.” See below:

Everyone wasn’t satisfied with the “Bon Appétit” singer’s words and some folks called out McKesson for even sitting down with Perry.

In response to all the criticism, McKesson tweeted that he invited Perry back in April/March as a way to engage artists.

He also said that, similar to his interview with Edward Snowden, he’s heard feedback before and after and he’s open to any future thoughts.

What do you think? Is Perry turning over a new leaf or is she putting on a show with McKesson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Katy Perry Talking Cultural Appropriation With DeRay McKesson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Time 100
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 2 hours ago
06.12.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 3 hours ago
06.12.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 3 hours ago
06.12.17
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist…
 7 hours ago
06.12.17
Snoop Dogg's Puff Puff Pass Tour - Oakland, CA
New Video: Bone Thugs ft. Tank “If Heaven…
 9 hours ago
06.12.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 2 days ago
06.11.17
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12
2 Chainz, Lebron James & Draymond Green “The…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
TIDAL X: 1015
Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
photos