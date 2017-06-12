Entertainment News
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers, Faith & Kim's Empowering Moment & More

97.9 The Beat Staff
The biggest concert of the summer hit Met Life Stadium this weekend bringing good music, epic fashion moments and even bigger surprises on the hottest day of the year.

Keep scrolling for all the memorable moments you may have missed:

Remy Ma Brought Out The Legends

 

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Remy Ma closed the casket on her beef with Nicki Minaj by performing with the original queen bee/ Nicki’s arch enemy Lil’ Kim. But the buck didn’t stop there, she also brought out rap legends like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Lady Of Rage. Veterans like Rah Digga and Monie Love also helped bridge the gap between old school and new school with acts like Cardi B, Young MA.

Remy owned the night, ending her set with a gutter performance of #shETHER.

Queen Latifah Reminded Us We Are Black Queens

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chris Brown Brought Out DMX…Because X Is Like His Big Brother (Insert Confused Face Emoji)

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Breezy performed a medley of his hits then ended his set with a performance by DMX.

DJ Khaled Introduced Him Son As The Hardest Working Man In Show Biz

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Then held him up like Simba in the Lion King

Faith Evans Payed Homage To Biggie With A Tailored Coogi Moment

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Faith was in full-fledged Biggie mode, rocking one of his most iconic looks the Coogi sweater  but with a sexy flare. Faith and Kim joined the stage for an empowering moment on the 20th year anniversary of Biggie’s death.

Moments after Dougie Fresh delivered a riveting speech about BIG, Lil Cease, Total, 112 and Mase, along with Jadakiss, The Lox, Lil Kim and Bone Thugs in Harmony hit the stage to end the night.

For the ultimate recap, watch this video provided by Hot 97:

photos