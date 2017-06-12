Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist (Explicit)

Amber Rose has never been afraid of a little controversy, so it comes as no surprise that she broke the Internet over the weekend with a racy photo.

The model took to Instagram to share a risque photo of herself nearly nude, showing off her private parts and drenched in oil to promote her upcomig Slut Walk. But Piers Morgan, who also isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind, was not here for Muva’s naked body.

Imma post this one more time for the haters 😍🌳🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9U2nE8z4Yh — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

He tweeted Amber:

However, the unapologetic beauty wasted no time clapping back. She replied:

That’s when the two opinionated personalities clashed:

It's not 'misogyny' to think that posting nude photos in the supposed name of feminist empowerment is pathetic attention-seeking bulls**t. https://t.co/39rIjaaUXu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Nude? Where? My breast nor my vagina was showing and my legs were closed 🤔 https://t.co/ZD0dZzwAWc — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

I am assuming you are referring to the pubic hair that was shown in the picture. Uncomfortable? Get over it. https://t.co/ZD0dZzwAWc — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

Not one to be outdone, Piers replied:

I can handle your naked body, Amber – relax.

I just can't handle your ridiculous claim to be stripping off in the name of feminism. https://t.co/i0bAqNKbB1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Lol ur an idiot ur first tweet to me was… "Put it away luv thanks" Lol "it"???? 😒 https://t.co/D88X37OvFj — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

Amber even compared her photo to a similar one of Adam Levine, which Piers defended as charity work:

Lol @piersmorgan my "naked" body offended you for my nonprofit SLUTWALK but a woman grabbing Adam Levine's dick and balls was cool?😆 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

I am re-posting this in the name of male empowerment. 💪💪

cc @DaRealAmberRose pic.twitter.com/lYzyUpo0dJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

So you got naked for a Burger King check and ur giving me a hard time? Foh 😂😆😩 https://t.co/0RSK2OEN5S — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

Amber’s controversial pic still has the Internet buzzing. Piers should have learned from Muva’s Twitter fued with Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian and Tyga — she claps back hard, so come prepared.

Amber Rose’s Slutwalk is set for October 2017.