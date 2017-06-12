Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist (Explicit)

Amber Rose has never been afraid of a little controversy, so it comes as no surprise that she broke the Internet over the weekend with a racy photo.
The model took to Instagram to share a risque photo of herself nearly nude, showing off her private parts and drenched in oil to promote her upcomig Slut Walk. But Piers Morgan, who also isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind, was not here for Muva’s naked body.
He tweeted Amber:
However, the unapologetic beauty wasted no time clapping back. She replied:
That’s when the two opinionated personalities clashed:
Not one to be outdone, Piers replied:
Amber even compared her photo to a similar one of Adam Levine, which Piers defended as charity work:
Amber’s controversial pic still has the Internet buzzing. Piers should have learned from Muva’s Twitter fued with Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian and Tyga — she claps back hard, so come prepared.
Amber Rose’s Slutwalk is set for October 2017.