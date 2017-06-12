Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist (Explicit)

See the photo that started the beef.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Amber Rose has never been afraid of a little controversy, so it comes as no surprise that she broke the Internet over the weekend with a racy photo.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The model took to Instagram to share a risque photo of herself nearly nude, showing off her private parts and drenched in oil to promote her upcomig Slut Walk. But Piers Morgan, who also isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind, was not here for Muva’s naked body.

He tweeted Amber:

However, the unapologetic beauty wasted no time clapping back. She replied:

That’s when the two opinionated personalities clashed:

Not one to be outdone, Piers replied:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Amber even compared her photo to a similar one of Adam Levine, which Piers defended as charity work:

Amber’s controversial pic still has the Internet buzzing. Piers should have learned from Muva’s Twitter fued with Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian and Tyga — she claps back hard, so come prepared.

Amber Rose’s Slutwalk is set for October 2017.

Amber Rose On 'Extra'

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

18 photos Launch gallery

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Continue reading 8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we've loved every moment of it. From being the apple of Kanye West's eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose's best moments throughout the years.

Amber Rose

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 24 mins ago
06.12.17
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist…
 5 hours ago
06.12.17
Snoop Dogg's Puff Puff Pass Tour - Oakland, CA
New Video: Bone Thugs ft. Tank “If Heaven…
 6 hours ago
06.12.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 2 days ago
06.11.17
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12
2 Chainz, Lebron James & Draymond Green “The…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
TIDAL X: 1015
Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Lecrae - Women's Empowerment 2017
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Extra Butter: From Horsing Around To Life Lessons…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
photos