Dallas Transgender Gets 10 Years For Fake Butt Injections

farlinave
View of empty corridor in prison

Source: WIN-Initiative/Neleman / Getty

Stranger things have happened…

A transgender in Dallas, by the name of Jimmy Joe (who prefers the name Alicia Clarke), who worked at a secretive shop in Deep Ellum under mastermind Denise Rochelle “Wee Wee” Ross, received 10 years for his involvement in the butt injection that killed Wykesha Reid.

Unfortunately, since Jimmy Joe never completed his operation, he will be sent to a Texas prison for men, instead of women.

Source: Dallas News

