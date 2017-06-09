Memphis Artist Memphis Ash Drops Lil Yachty Diss Track (Explicit)

Indie artist Memphis Ash drops Lil Yachty diss track for him stealing his video visuals. Ash sends a few death threats at Yachty for the inconvenience.
Funny thing is though, when you listen to the whole record, it sounds like Memphis Ash took his flow from Detroit rapper T Grizzly.
What do ya’ll think DFW?
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
