DFW
Home > DFW

These Old School Apple Sneakers Will Cost You At Least $15K

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

While you may know Apple for your iPhone and MAC, the technology retailer dabbled in the fashion industry during the 80’s and 90’s. (My personal favorite were the Apple sweaters).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Coveted pieces of clothing displaying vintage representation and logo of the brand have been rising in popularity in the past few years. Music singer, Drake, wore a $825.00 vintage Apple varsity jacket to the WWDC in 2015.

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Opens In San Francisco

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

You now have a chance to get your hands on these vintage kicks.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#1990 #APPLESNEAKERS $15k 🍎

A post shared by THESNEAKERSPY (@thesneakerspy) on

Heritage Auctions is selling a pair of size 9.5 sneakers that were made exclusively for Apple employees in the early 90’s. The shoes were manufactured by ADIDAS (but I’m getting such a Reebok-esq feel) and have been authenticated by sneaker specialist, Stockx. These shoes are extremely rare not only because of their mint condition, but also because it has the Apple prototype label that was never released to the public. They have an opening bid of $15K and the auction ends on June 11th.

The shoes are expected to sell for up to $30K.

Have deep pockets and want a piece of Apple memorabilia? You can bid here.

DON’T MISS:

FAB FINDS: Rue 107 Launches New Athletic Collection And We Want Everything

It’s All Gucci: Which Way Do You Like How Tamar Styled This Vintage Gucci Belt?

GET THE LOOK: Spring Into Summer With These Top Fashion Trends

Prince

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

11 photos Launch gallery

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

Continue reading The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

Prince's style is unlike any other. He challenged the norms of masculinity and inspired others to tap into their style regardless of gender. See the Purple Rain singers' most stylish moments.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
AMPlify 2013
Trey Songz Gets Fondled By Female Fan During…
 5 hours ago
06.09.17
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Swang” on ‘The Tonight Show’
 6 hours ago
06.09.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 22 hours ago
06.08.17
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 22 hours ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 22 hours ago
06.08.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 23 hours ago
06.08.17
40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K…
 23 hours ago
06.08.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Gives Hometown Hangout a Facelift
 23 hours ago
06.08.17
Here’s Why Donald Glover Is Skeptical Of Twitter’s…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Tupac
Diddy & Suge Knight Were Asked About How…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Makes An Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian and the Problem With…
 3 days ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Report: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher…
 3 days ago
06.06.17
Birthday Bash ATL Block Party 2017 Opening Acts!
 3 days ago
06.06.17
photos