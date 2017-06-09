Justice Served: 22 Year Old Plano Resident Gets 41 Years For Sexually Assaulting A Child

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
For the next 41 years, all that Plano resident, Daniel Ortega, will be seeing are prison doors. The 22 year old was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor who was 9 years old at the time over a period of 3 years.
Thanks to the Collin County’s district attorney office, justice was served.
The next challenge we be the therapy that the child will have to endure in order to overcome what this sick man did to her.
Source: Dallas News
