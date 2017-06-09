News & Gossip
‘An Incomprehensible Tragedy’: Father Charged In Murder Of NBC Executive’s 7-Year-Old Daughter

Police believe the child was suffocated, but the medical examiner's office is still determining her death. 

Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty

A New York man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly suffocating his 7-year-old daughter.

According to PEOPLE,  Neil White, 47, was arrested in connection with the death of his daughter Gabrielle White, who he shared with a NBC executive. New Rochelle police stated that Gabrielle was found dead in her bed by a nanny and they believe the child was suffocated, but the medical examiner’s office is still determining her death. 

The child’s nanny gave  WLS-TV the details of her death.

“I went upstairs and I kept calling, ‘Neil? Gabrielle?’ ”Tonelle Mahon, the nanny told the news outlet. “I just was like, ‘Neil?’ and that’s when he came out…‘Where is Gabrielle?’ [He said] ‘Oh, she’s in her room resting.’ ”

White plead not guilty and is being held without bail, however he is expected to appear in court on June 15.

Gabrielle’s mother, who shared custody of her daughter with her ex, said that hadn’t seen her daughter since Monday night.

A representative for Gabrielle’s mom and family released the following statement:

“No words could sum up all that Gabrielle meant to us but she was our light. We are broken and devastated that our sweet little girl is gone but we’re thankful that we had seven wonderful years with her. While we begin to mourn privately, we thank those friends, colleagues, neighbors and strangers for the tremendous support that we’ve already received. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations be made online at the hordfoundation.org, P.O. Box 4671 Danbury, CT 06813.”

If convicted, White faces 25 years to life in prison.

