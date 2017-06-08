Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Lil Yachty Hilariously Tells The Story Of His First Time Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Yachty took to Instagram to speak about the first things he thought he had when he got to prison. The account that follows is absolutely hilarious. He talks about his arrival and all the things he didn’t know about going in that totally caught him off guard.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack and Da Brat translate his story in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos