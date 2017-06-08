Entertainment News
Here’s Why Donald Glover Is Skeptical Of Twitter’s Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o Movie

The 'Atlanta' star has some thoughts.

Dreams came true for a lot of people when news hit that Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o would star in a heist movie together. It all started when a picture of them at a fashion show looking spy-like went viral. Folks pleaded for an actual movie penned by Issa Rae and directed by Ava DuVernay. Eventually, the Internet won and all the talent called to action agreed to making the film happen.

Despite people’s excitement, two successful actors are a little apprehensive about the whole project. The stars of the hit show Atlanta, Donald Glover and Zazie Beetz, gave their thoughts on the RiRi & Lupita flick in Interview magazine and it wasn’t fully positive. “I’m writing scripts now, and it’s funny — did you see that photo of Rihanna and Lupita [Nyong’o] together at a fashion show that went viral on Twitter, with people begging them to make a movie together and tweeting lines to include in the script?” Glover asked Beetz. “I’m excited that people want to watch that movie, but we can give them a better movie than that. Twitter shouldn’t be writing it.”

To be clear, Twitter isn’t writing the script. Issa Rae is still leading the screenplay process. However, she did tell Vanity Fair that the original Twitter users who thought of the idea for the movie will be credited in some way.

Despite all of this, Beetz seemed to agree with Glover saying, “Why is Reddit writing the script?”

This could be a case of two actors joking around…or Glover’s writing anxiety could be hitting the max if he thinks your third cousin’s boyfriend is tweeting out one-liner ideas.

Considering Issa Rae’s track record, I’m sure she’ll get everything together for a solid good time. The still untitled movie is set to begin production in 2018, according to Page Six.

 

