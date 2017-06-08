Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage

You won't believe your eyes.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

XXXTentacion

Source: HotNewHipHop.com / HotNewHipHop.com


XXXTentacion lives a pretty bizarre life.

The rapper, who famously beefed with Drake, was performing in San Diego on Wednesday when a guy jumped on stage and knocked him out cold. The incident, which was captured on video, turned into an all-out brawl that left one person stabbed. XXX was soon carried offstage and one of his tour managers told TMZ that the rapper was unconscious for at least two minutes after the KO.

Police say that another fight broke out later in the parking lot as well, and fans blamed rapper Rob Stone for the mayhem. They reportedly chanted his name as soon as the fight started, but no word on whether or not he was really involved. As for the stabbing, law enforcement believed that the stabbing happened backstage after the initial punch.

No arrests have been made as cops want to speak with XXX for a statement. However, the rapper’s initial reaction was to point the finger at the venue.

Check out the video above of XXXTentacion blaming the venue and security for setting him up. SMH.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 6 hours ago
06.08.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 7 hours ago
06.08.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 7 hours ago
06.08.17
40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K…
 7 hours ago
06.08.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Gives Hometown Hangout a Facelift
 8 hours ago
06.08.17
Here’s Why Donald Glover Is Skeptical Of Twitter’s…
 9 hours ago
06.08.17
Tupac
Diddy & Suge Knight Were Asked About How…
 15 hours ago
06.08.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Makes An Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian and the Problem With…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Report: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Birthday Bash ATL Block Party 2017 Opening Acts!
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 3 days ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 3 days ago
06.06.17
photos