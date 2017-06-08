Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN To Pick Up

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN To Pick Up

Welp. The hunt for a network continues.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

When it was recently announced that the critically-acclaimed and ratings hit series Underground had been cancelled by WGN after two seasons, fans were devastated, but were hoping that another network would scoop it up. One of the networks in consideration was Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network, but it is officially out of the running because of the series’ hefty price tag.

Underground

Source: Getty Images for WGN America / Getty Images for WGN America


The Huffington Post reports that while doing press for the upcoming second season of the OWN hit series Queen Sugar, Oprah Winfrey was asked about the possibility of OWN picking up Underground for a third season, but unfortunately for fans the news was not good.

In her statement Oprah said, “I can’t afford Underground.  It cost twice as much to make as Queen Sugar As a matter of fact, my dear friend John Legend called me personally and asked me about it, but we’d already been talking about how we could make it work … It’s like $5 million an episode, so we can’t afford it. It’s not cheap, I think because it’s a period piece.”

She went on to add that she thinks Underground is a good show and that she really did try to save it, but it didn’t make “good business sense” for OWN to pick up the series.

Now that both BET and OWN are no longer options for a new home for Underground, that leaves streaming service Hulu as the possible front-runner to move forward with a third season.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2941682/tamar-braxton-publicly-apologizes-to-tiny/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2941666/kevin-hart-past-arguments-ex-wife-violent/

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN To Pick Up

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac
Diddy & Suge Knight Were Asked About How…
 5 hours ago
06.08.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Makes An Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian and the Problem With…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Report: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Birthday Bash ATL Block Party 2017 Opening Acts!
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 3 days ago
06.06.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 3 days ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 3 days ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 4 days ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 5 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 5 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
06.02.17
photos