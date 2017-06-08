Ne-Yo Checks Tyrese Over Sexist Instagram Post

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ne-Yo Checks Tyrese Over Sexist Instagram Post

As Tyrese continues to think he knows everything about what women should do, it's nice to see someone from his celeb circle not afraid to check him.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Sigh. Another day, another instance for Tyrese to keep his opinions about women to himself, but sadly he lacks the impulse control that would allow him to do that. Well earlier this week when he decided to post an incredibly sexist Instagram meme, fellow R&B crooner Ne-Yo was on hand to give him the reality check he needed.

It’s no secret that Tyrese fancies himself as some sort of relationship guru who thinks he has all the answers to black women’s apparent problems in relationships and beyond. If you’ve been on social media for any period of time, chances are you’ve seen his posts about what women can, should and need to do to keep a man happy…and he just won’t stop.

Earlier this week he posted a meme that said, “MEN ONLY. Give the ladies some relationship advice.” After receiving the expected amount of backlash in his comment section, Ne-Yo decided to point out the frustration and displeasure that the comment brought out and simply posted “Don’t listen to any of our advice. Do what you want.” Thank you Ne-Yo! Although knowing Tyrese and his insistence that he’s always right, this likely won’t stop him from being sexist and misogynistic any time soon.

You can check out Tyrese’s controversial Instagram post and Ne-Yo’s response BELOW:

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #tyrese #neyo #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2941682/tamar-braxton-publicly-apologizes-to-tiny/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2941745/oprah-says-underground-is-too-expensive-for-own-to-pick-up/

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ne-Yo Checks Tyrese Over Sexist Instagram Post

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac
Diddy & Suge Knight Were Asked About How…
 5 hours ago
06.08.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Makes An Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian and the Problem With…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Report: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Birthday Bash ATL Block Party 2017 Opening Acts!
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 3 days ago
06.06.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 3 days ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 3 days ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 4 days ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 5 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 5 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
06.02.17
photos