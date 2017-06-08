DFW
3 Pleasant Grove Residents Found Dead: COD Carbon Monoxide

A mysterious death happened yesterday in which the bodies of 3 Pleasant Grove residents were found in their home. While deaths don’t appear to be a homicide, the final results will be reported after the Medical Examiner considers all of the facts. As of now, the cause of death appears to be from a poisonous carbon monoxide gas leak in the home.

Check back for more updates as this story develops.

