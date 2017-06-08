News & Gossip
Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife Torrei Hart’s Got Physical

While promoting his new memoir "I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons," the comedian told "The Breakfast Club" that he had to get help to curb his temper.

'Kevin Hart: What Now?' New York Screening

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Kevin Hart has opened up—once again—about what played a role in the breakdown of his first marriage with his ex-wife Torrei Hart

On Tuesday as the comedian and actor promoted his new memoir I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessonshe told The Breakfast Club that past altercations with his then wife of 12 years were “violent.”

“Me and my ex wife. When it got violent where we’re fighting–Am I really fighting? Am I holding my hands up as if she’s a man right now? Oh my God. This is…I’m out. I’ve really got my hands up to not defend, but counter,” he said.

He added: “Like, I’m waiting for you to throw a punch. ‘Cause I’m about to counter the sh-t out of you. Like, I’m really that upset to where I have to get in a stance. When you get in a stance, that’s when I checked myself.”

“Me and my ex got into it and I had–I took a stance like, ‘OK, I’m waiting.’ ‘Cause I was gon’ dip and bow and I’m like, ‘Oh my God I’m gone.’ I’ve lost it . “At what level of anger that I’m at, that I’ve gotten here. I was like, ‘Alright, Kev, you’re gonna take responsibility.’ Whether she did whatever she did, you gotta start taking responsibility.”

The two were married in 2003 and got divorced in 2011. They have two children together, a daughter, Heaven, 12, and a son, Hendrix, 9. Hart is currently expecting a child with his second wife Eniko.

Hart’s new book not only dishes about the downfall of his first marriage, but also about growing up with an alcoholic and drug-addicted father and his own drinking issues that resulted in a DUI.

photos