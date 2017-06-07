Black Tony Doesn’t Understand Why Gucci Mane’s Show Can’t Get An Oscar [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Gucci Mane is joining the reality TV game with a new show on BET, which will include his wedding! Black Tony is so hype about the news, that he insists that Gucci Mane will get an Oscar. But when Rickey Smiley tries to explain that unscripted TV shows don’t really qualify, Black Tony gets really offended. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
