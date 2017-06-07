Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Doesn’t Understand Why Gucci Mane’s Show Can’t Get An Oscar [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Gucci Mane is joining the reality TV game with a new show on BET, which will include his wedding! Black Tony is so hype about the news, that he insists that Gucci Mane will get an Oscar. But when Rickey Smiley tries to explain that unscripted TV shows don’t really qualify, Black Tony gets really offended. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

June 7: This Day in Black Music History

June 7: This Day in Black Music History

June 7: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

photos