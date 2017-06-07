Oh My! This Texas Man Almost Kills Family Over Child Support

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Child support really can’t be that bad can it? Well, for this Texas man, he almost killed his wife and 2 kids because of it.
Bryan Curtis Campbell was booked at the Bee County jail (in Beeville, TX) on attempted murder charges after he was stopped by police and confessed about his plan to murder his family and his inspiration from the series Dexter.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Source: Dallas News
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
25 photos Launch gallery
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
1. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 1 of 25
2. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 2 of 25
3. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 3 of 25
4. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 4 of 25
5. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 5 of 25
6. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 6 of 25
7. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 7 of 25
8. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 8 of 25
9. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 9 of 25
10. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 10 of 25
11. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 11 of 25
12. Prince 1958-2016Source:Prince 1958-2016 12 of 25
13. GettySource:Prince 1958-2016 13 of 25
14. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 14 of 25
15. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 15 of 25
16. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 16 of 25
17. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 17 of 25
18. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 18 of 25
19. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 19 of 25
20. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 20 of 25
21. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 21 of 25
22. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 22 of 25
23. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 23 of 25
24. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 24 of 25
25. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours