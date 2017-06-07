DFW
Oh My! This Texas Man Almost Kills Family Over Child Support

farlinave
Crime scene tape in front of fingerprint

Source: David McGlynn / Getty

Child support really can’t be that bad can it? Well, for this Texas man, he almost killed his wife and 2 kids because of it.

Bryan Curtis Campbell was booked at the Bee County jail (in Beeville, TX) on attempted murder charges after he was stopped by police and confessed about his plan to murder his family and his inspiration from the series Dexter.

Source: Dallas News

photos